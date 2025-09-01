Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Chairman Buys $353,600.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) Chairman Jonathan Sobel bought 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.36 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 127,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,889.44. This trade represents a 8.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH opened at $35.12 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm had revenue of $303.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

