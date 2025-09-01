Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Chairman Buys $353,600.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) Chairman Jonathan Sobel bought 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.36 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 127,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,889.44. This trade represents a 8.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hilltop Stock Performance
HTH opened at $35.12 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm had revenue of $303.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
