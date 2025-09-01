Hhlr Advisors LTD. Has $197.86 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 184.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,811,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121,700 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 5.7% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned approximately 0.31% of JD.com worth $197,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3,451.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Citigroup started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Arete downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

