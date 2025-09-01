Hexcel Corporation $HXL Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 762,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,877 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $41,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 32.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,314,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,514,000 after acquiring an additional 812,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,013,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,280,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,354,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,153,000 after buying an additional 155,999 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,330,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,415,000 after purchasing an additional 86,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $63.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hexcel Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

