Head-To-Head Contrast: ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) & Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Air Group and ANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group -43.65% -1,171.23% -2.14% ANA 6.58% 13.66% 4.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mesa Air Group has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group $406.02 million 0.13 -$91.01 million ($4.29) -0.29 ANA $14.85 billion 0.61 $1.01 billion $0.39 9.95

This table compares Mesa Air Group and ANA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Air Group. Mesa Air Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ANA beats Mesa Air Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

