Head to Head Comparison: GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) versus Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and GrafTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni-Lite Industries Canada 0 0 0 0 0.00 GrafTech International 0 6 0 0 2.00

GrafTech International has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 64.64%. Given GrafTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than Omni-Lite Industries Canada.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

92.8% of GrafTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GrafTech International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Omni-Lite Industries Canada and GrafTech International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni-Lite Industries Canada $15.88 million 1.19 $620,000.00 N/A N/A GrafTech International $538.78 million 0.47 -$131.16 million ($8.20) -1.20

Omni-Lite Industries Canada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GrafTech International.

Volatility & Risk

Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omni-Lite Industries Canada and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni-Lite Industries Canada -1.03% -0.80% -0.58% GrafTech International -41.64% N/A -12.27%

Summary

GrafTech International beats Omni-Lite Industries Canada on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

