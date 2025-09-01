Head to Head Comparison: AirTrona International (OTCMKTS:ARTR) versus LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

AirTrona International (OTCMKTS:ARTR – Get Free Report) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of LiqTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of LiqTech International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AirTrona International and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International -66.94% -72.53% -33.00%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International $14.60 million 1.26 -$10.35 million ($1.35) -1.42

This table compares AirTrona International and LiqTech International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AirTrona International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiqTech International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AirTrona International and LiqTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirTrona International 0 0 0 0 0.00 LiqTech International 0 0 2 0 3.00

LiqTech International has a consensus target price of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 150.52%. Given LiqTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiqTech International is more favorable than AirTrona International.

Summary

LiqTech International beats AirTrona International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirTrona International

AirTrona International Inc. provides various commercial and industrial Ozone generators for a range of commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Its products include ozone sanitization and ozone laundry systems. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Stoney Creek, Canada.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments. It also manufactures and sells silicon carbide ceramic filtration technologies for liquid and gas purification; and diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and sells liquid filtration systems, which are used for the marine scrubber systems, filtration of produced water, industrial applications, pool and spa water, food and beverage application, and silicon carbide membrane technology. Further, it provides flexible and plastics manufacturing products for machining, welding, bending, and solvent cementing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

