Head-To-Head Analysis: Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) vs. Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) and Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safran has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Safran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -640.47% Safran N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -$998.35 million ($50.52) -0.10 Safran $30.47 billion 4.60 -$721.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Safran”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Safran has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Safran shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vertical Aerospace and Safran, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 1 6 0 2.63 Safran 0 2 2 2 3.00

Vertical Aerospace presently has a consensus target price of $10.43, suggesting a potential upside of 114.80%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than Safran.

Summary

Safran beats Vertical Aerospace on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts. The Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems segment provides landing gears and brakes; nacelles and reversers; avionics, such as flight controls and onboard information systems; security systems, including evacuation slides and oxygen masks; onboard computers and fuel systems; electrical power management systems and related engineering services; and optronic equipment and sights, navigation equipment and sensors, infantry, and drones, as well as offers MRO services and sells spare parts. The Aircraft Interiors segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft seats for passengers and crew; cabin equipment, overhead bins, class dividers, passenger service units, cabin interior solutions, chilling systems, galleys, electrical inserts, and trolleys and cargo equipment; and cabin and passenger solutions, such as water distribution equipment, lavatories, air systems, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Its products and services are used in civil and military aircraft, and helicopters. Safran SA was founded in 1896 and is based in Paris, France.

