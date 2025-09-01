HBK Investments L P Trims Holdings in Magnera Corporation $MAGN

HBK Investments L P lowered its position in shares of Magnera Corporation (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,889 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned 0.78% of Magnera worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Irenic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Magnera by 35.2% in the first quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 315,057 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Magnera by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 38,466 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magnera in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Magnera in the 1st quarter worth $888,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Magnera by 102.7% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnera Stock Performance

NYSE MAGN opened at $12.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Magnera Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magnera ( NYSE:MAGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.54). Magnera had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 4.98%.The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magnera from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Magnera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Magnera Company Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

