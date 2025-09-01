HBK Investments L P Invests $3.27 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 378,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,506,000 after purchasing an additional 128,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total value of $561,075.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,836. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $364.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.47. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.41 and a 12-month high of $403.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.21%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.