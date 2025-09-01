HBK Investments L P Has $16.63 Million Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

HBK Investments L P decreased its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,390 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.60% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CON. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 131.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 0.2%

CON stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 7.44%.Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.