Harris Associates L P Sells 4,264,187 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Harris Associates L P cut its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,135,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264,187 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for approximately 2.2% of Harris Associates L P’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,283,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 203.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Centene from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Centene Stock Up 2.3%

CNC stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.