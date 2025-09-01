Harris Associates L P Cuts Stock Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Harris Associates L P reduced its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,270,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,198 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Masco were worth $436,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Masco by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 11.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $73.43 on Monday. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.09.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

