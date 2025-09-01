HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HONE stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $555.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

