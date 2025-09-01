GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 192.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,585 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,620,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after buying an additional 82,805 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,010,000 after buying an additional 7,201,786 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.