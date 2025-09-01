GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Graco worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 128.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Graco by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Graco by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $85.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.