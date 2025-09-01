GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $679,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG opened at $157.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,134.57. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

