GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.