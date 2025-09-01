GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,240. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,127 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,755. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $170.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Hershey Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $183.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.48. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.