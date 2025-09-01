Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $161.98 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

