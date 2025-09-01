Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 11,532 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 13.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $145.42 on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day moving average is $124.19.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

