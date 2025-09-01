Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 349.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87,340 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,602 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $45,489,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,445,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,737,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,315,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,491,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after buying an additional 821,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other Semtech news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $85,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,708.08. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $43,796.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,530.24. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semtech stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 242.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Semtech Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Semtech

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.