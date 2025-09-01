Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Doximity by 104.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 73.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $997,080. This represents a 37.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,600. This trade represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,929,380. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $67.94 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCS

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.