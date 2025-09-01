Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.61 Million Position in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $277.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.89. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $326.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.58, for a total transaction of $184,478.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,654.36. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $688,925.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,375,428.15. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and sold 53,985 shares worth $15,348,953. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on APPF. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

