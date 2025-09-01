Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Westlake Corp. $WLK

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 105.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 732.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 993,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,865,000 after acquiring an additional 873,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $72,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,900,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 586,178 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $25,026,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 3,182.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 219,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after purchasing an additional 212,357 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Westlake Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of WLK opened at $87.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Westlake Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $151.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Westlake had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.Westlake’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

