Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 794.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of XHB opened at $114.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $126.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

