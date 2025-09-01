Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 32,692 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 633.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,692 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benchstone Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 54.5% during the first quarter. Benchstone Capital Management LP now owns 156,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 55,181 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4,993.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Night Squared LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $50,909,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 134.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $109.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

