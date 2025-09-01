Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.6667.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.5%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 52.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3,996.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.48%.

About Getty Realty

