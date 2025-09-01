Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTYGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.6667.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 52.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3,996.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GTY opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.48%.

About Getty Realty

