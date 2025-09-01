Geron Corporation $GERN Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 321,976 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Geron worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GERN. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GERN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Geron Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $893.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.63. Geron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 53.52%.Geron’s quarterly revenue was up 5455.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

