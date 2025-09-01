General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.02. General Mills has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 101.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

