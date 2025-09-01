GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEV. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $614.60 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.35 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $167.31 billion, a PE ratio of 148.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $589.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.93.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.