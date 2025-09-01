Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $251.07 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.