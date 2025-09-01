Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56,255 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul B. Middleton acquired 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $669,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,558,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,805.92. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Plug Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.88.

Plug Power Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of PLUG opened at $1.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Plug Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 90.22% and a negative net margin of 292.84%.The firm had revenue of $173.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

