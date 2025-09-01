Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 327.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 525,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after buying an additional 402,552 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 667,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after buying an additional 53,866 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 372.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,218,000 after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.24 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $99,205.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,422.22. This represents a 20.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Stories

