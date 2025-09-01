Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 4,373 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 273,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,487,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cura Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $593.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $579.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $597.07. The firm has a market cap of $712.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.