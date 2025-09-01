Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.