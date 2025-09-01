Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 118,795 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,795 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,303,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,418,000 after acquiring an additional 183,343 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,793,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,000 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,686,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,999,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,372,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,195,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

