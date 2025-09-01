Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $12,304,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 951,924 shares of company stock valued at $99,518,337. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $108.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.15. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $112.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. KGI Securities began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

