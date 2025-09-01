FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 2,826 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $287,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,164,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $305.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $308.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.54.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

