FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $721,000 in First Foundation Inc. $FFWM

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of First Foundation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,153,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,796,000 after buying an additional 63,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,496,000 after buying an additional 316,949 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 4,038,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 714,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 379,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 159,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

First Foundation Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of FFWM opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

