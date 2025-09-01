FJ Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Palomar worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Palomar by 185.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 116.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Palomar Trading Down 0.9%

Palomar stock opened at $123.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.47. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $175.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $60,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,557.12. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,537.64. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.