FJ Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:JEF opened at $64.89 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.