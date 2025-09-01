FJ Capital Management LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

