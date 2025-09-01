FJ Capital Management LLC Has $25.28 Million Stock Holdings in LINKBANCORP, Inc. $LNKB

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,722 shares during the period. LINKBANCORP makes up 2.6% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 9.98% of LINKBANCORP worth $25,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNKB. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LINKBANCORP by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LINKBANCORP by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in LINKBANCORP by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.47. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 million. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

