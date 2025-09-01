FJ Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7%

FR stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 38.70%.The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.83%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

