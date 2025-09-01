FJ Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Independent Bank Corporation $IBCP

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Independent Bank makes up about 2.2% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $21,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 408.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 342.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Independent Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,202.64. This trade represents a 9.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terance L. Beia bought 1,821 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $55,813.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,030.65. The trade was a 4.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $681.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.87. Independent Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 20.31%.The firm had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.