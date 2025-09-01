FJ Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $477,700.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,230.13. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $39.49 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.90.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

