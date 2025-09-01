FJ Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,545 shares during the quarter. WesBanco makes up 1.4% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of WesBanco worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 58.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 68,832 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.65%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 89.16%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

