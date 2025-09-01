FJ Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,252 Centene Corporation $CNC

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $29.03 on Monday. Centene Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The company had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

