FJ Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 402,600 First Busey Corporation $BUSE

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 402,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. First Busey Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 9.48%.The firm had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Busey news, CFO Scott A. Phillips purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,250. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 83,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,956. This represents a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Busey from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on First Busey in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Busey

First Busey Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.