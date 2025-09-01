FJ Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 824.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 442,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for approximately 3.5% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $33,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,193,000 after buying an additional 126,158 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $209,775.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,527.69. The trade was a 9.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $89.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.18.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 16.39%.The company had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

